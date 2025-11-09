Sci-Tech

OpenAI set to release GPT-5.1, GPT-5.1 Reasoning, and GPT-5.1 Pro

GPT-5 new series comes in the midst of rivals, including anthropic and Google also introducing the cutting-edge AI-powered technologies

  By Web Desk
  • |
OpenAI has scheduled to release the GPT-5.1 family, including three versions called GPT-5.1 (base), GPT-5.1 Reasoning, and GPT-5.1 Pro soon.

GPT-5 chatbots launch aligns with OpenAI’s pattern of launching a range of new models following a gap of every three to four months.

While it is speculated that GPT-5.1 may not launch significant updates, other reports suggested that it may deliver noticeable enhancements, including smoother interactions, improved performance, and safeguards for sensitive queries.

Moreover, the ChatGPT manufacturer is currently developing its Codex models, recently launching GPT-5-Codex-Mini, a cost-effective variant that maintains performance close to the high-end Codex model while providing 50% increased rate limits for developers.

Codex-Mini efficiently performs simpler coding tasks and enables users to continue working as they approach their rate limits.

The series of GPT-5 comes in the midst of rivals, including anthropic and Google also introducing the cutting-edge AI-powered technologies that shows the increasing competition in the AI landscape.

Notably, the Pro variant of the GPT-5 will be available for £200 per month for premium users.

