Peter David, author of ‘The Incredible Hulk’, passes away at 68

The late legendary comic book writer Peter David was acclaimed for writing ‘Aquaman’ and ‘The Incredible Hulk’

  • May 26, 2025

The legendary comic book author, Peter David, is not more!

Over the weekend, The Independent reported that the writer of iconic comic books, The Incredible Hulk, Aquaman, and many others, passed away at the age of 68.

Peter’s death was confirmed by his pal and fellow author, Keith R.A. DeCandido, on Facebook.

In his social media post, DeCandido stated, “Just got the news that Peter David finally lost his rather lengthy battle with his failing physical form last night.”

Continuing the statement, he penned, “I first met Peter 35 years ago, when he appeared on The Chronic Rift public access show, and over the last three-and-a-half decades, he has been a respected creator, a good friend, a valued colleague, and a generally wonderful person.”

“I have a lot to say about him, but right now I’m just sad that I won’t get to enjoy his delightfully smart and funny presence ever again. And I’m also thinking of his wife Kathleen O’Shea David, and his daughters Ariel, Shana, Gwen, and Caroline,” he expressed, adding, “Rest in peace, my friend.”

About Peter David:

Peter Allen David, born on September 23, 1956, in Maryland, US, was an American writer who was famous for penning comic books, novels, TV shows, films, and video games.

He was renowned for working on an award-winning 12-year run on Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk.

Several other notable works of Peter David include Aquaman, Young Justice, Fallen angel, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and SpyBoy.

