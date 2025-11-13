Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet

Apple Watch and iPhone users across the US can now store a digital variant of their passport in Apple Wallet, enabling them to use it at TSA checkpoints across more than 250 airports for domestic travel.
The recently introduced Digital ID feature, launched in iOS 26, diversifies on existing government IDs supported in Apple Wallet and is currently accessible in numerous states and Puerto Rico.
To add their passport, users are required to click the “Add (+)” button in Wallet, choose Digital ID, scan the passport’s photo page and integrated chip, and complete the entire verification process.
While it doesn’t replace a physical passport and work for international travel yet, it provides a convenient option for domestic identification, while maintaining privacy.
Using Digital ID is similar to the Apple Pay, users double-click the side or Home button, select Digital ID, and hold their Apple Watch and iPhone near an identity reader.
Touch ID and Face ID confirms the authentication process, and users can review what information is shared.
Availability
The Cupertino-based tech giant has currently launched it to beta with expansion plans to more TSA checkpoints and adopted compatible readers.
Additionally, Apple plans to allow Digital ID use at businesses and online for age verification, such as at bars or on delivery apps, while ensuring greater privacy.