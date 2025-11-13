Sci-Tech

Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet

Apple now provides a convenient option for domestic identification, while maintaining privacy

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet
Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet

Apple Watch and iPhone users across the US can now store a digital variant of their passport in Apple Wallet, enabling them to use it at TSA checkpoints across more than 250 airports for domestic travel.

The recently introduced Digital ID feature, launched in iOS 26, diversifies on existing government IDs supported in Apple Wallet and is currently accessible in numerous states and Puerto Rico.

To add their passport, users are required to click the “Add (+)” button in Wallet, choose Digital ID, scan the passport’s photo page and integrated chip, and complete the entire verification process.

While it doesn’t replace a physical passport and work for international travel yet, it provides a convenient option for domestic identification, while maintaining privacy.

Using Digital ID is similar to the Apple Pay, users double-click the side or Home button, select Digital ID, and hold their Apple Watch and iPhone near an identity reader.

Touch ID and Face ID confirms the authentication process, and users can review what information is shared.

Availability

The Cupertino-based tech giant has currently launched it to beta with expansion plans to more TSA checkpoints and adopted compatible readers.

Additionally, Apple plans to allow Digital ID use at businesses and online for age verification, such as at bars or on delivery apps, while ensuring greater privacy.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

OpenAI unveils ‘more conversational’ and human-like AI GPT-5.1

OpenAI unveils ‘more conversational’ and human-like AI GPT-5.1
OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.1 with enhanced personalities and capabilities for everyday use

Anthropic reveals plans to invest $50bn in new US data centres

Anthropic reveals plans to invest $50bn in new US data centres
The Claude chatbot manufacturer Anthropic entirely focuses on enterprise clients, unlike OpenAI’s consumer-first approach

IBM launches quantum processor, plans to achieve fault-tolerant computing by 2029

IBM launches quantum processor, plans to achieve fault-tolerant computing by 2029
IBM also announced the latest quantum software that significantly enhances circuit accuracy by 24%

Starlink joins hands with Vodacom to expand internet access across Africa

Starlink joins hands with Vodacom to expand internet access across Africa
The collaboration is Starlink’s largest collaboration in Africa, exceeding its previous agreements with Airtel

Apple launches iPhone Pocket in partnership with ISSEY MIYAKE

Apple launches iPhone Pocket in partnership with ISSEY MIYAKE
Users can access iPhone Pocker from the official site of Apple and select Apple Store locations all across the globe

Northern lights brighten US skies, residents capture breathtaking views

Northern lights brighten US skies, residents capture breathtaking views
Severe geomagnetic storm fuels spectacular Northern Lights over 21 US states, even reaches Florida

Google integrates Gemini to Google TV Streamer

Google integrates Gemini to Google TV Streamer
Gemini is already accessible on the Walmart Onn 4K Pro streaming device

WhatsApp introduces Instagram-style ‘Message Requests’ for unknown chats

WhatsApp introduces Instagram-style ‘Message Requests’ for unknown chats
WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

Sam Altman’s Slack ‘fake work’ comments spark Elon Musk warning

Sam Altman’s Slack ‘fake work’ comments spark Elon Musk warning
Elon Musk fires back at OpenAI’s Sam Altman after he calls Slack a source of ‘fake work’

OpenAI set to release GPT-5.1, GPT-5.1 Reasoning, and GPT-5.1 Pro

OpenAI set to release GPT-5.1, GPT-5.1 Reasoning, and GPT-5.1 Pro
GPT-5 new series comes in the midst of rivals, including anthropic and Google also introducing the cutting-edge AI-powered technologies

Blue Origin set to launch New Glenn mission, NG-2, today

Blue Origin set to launch New Glenn mission, NG-2, today
NG-2 lift off hints towards the company’s readiness to outdo Elon-Musk owned SpaceX in both deep-space and reusable launch markets

Google Play Store to allow users browse through user-submitted reviews: Report

Google Play Store to allow users browse through user-submitted reviews: Report
Google plans to make the reviews searchable, enabling users to browse certain information regarding the app more easily