WhatsApp introduces Instagram-style ‘Message Requests’ for unknown chats

WhatsApp is working on a feature that lets users receive unknown messages in requests.
As per WABetaInfo, the feature won’t block or stop these messages from arriving but will change how they appear in chats.
Although WhatsApp might still change the name or look of the feature before releasing it, how it works is already decided.
If you choose “Everyone” option in WhatsApp’s new “Who can message me” setting, you will continue to receive messages from anyone, even people who aren’t saved in your contacts.
While, if you choose “My Contacts” option, WhatsApp will only show direct messages from people saved in your contact list.
Instead, it will go to a special folder called “Requests,” where you can check it later just like on Instagram.
From there, you can choose whether to reply, delete the conversation, report it or block the contact.
As per the outlet, the “Requests” folder will show small alert when you have new pending messages and if you decide to reply to one, that chat will automatically move from the “Requests” folder into your main chat list like normal conversation.
However, this new feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in a future update.