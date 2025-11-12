Apple launches iPhone Pocket in partnership with ISSEY MIYAKE

Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE have collaborated to launch iPhone Pocket, a new accessory inspired by the Japanese brand’s “a piece of cloth” concept.
The recently launched iPhone is particularly designed with a unique 3D-knitted construction, it fits any iPhone and can hold several essentials.
Users can wear the iPhone Pocket in several ways, including handheld, tied to bags, or worn crossbody — and is accessible in two straps options.
The short strap design is available in multiple tantalising hues, including mandarin, purple, lemon, pink, peacock, cinnamon, sapphire, and black, while the long strap design is accessible in cinnamon, sapphire, and black.
Design director at MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO Yoshiyuki Miyamae stated, “iPhone Pocket explores the joy of wearing an iPhone in your own way.”
Notably, the iPhone Pocket was manufactured in Japan, and it was developed in partnership between ISSEY MIYAKE and Apple Design Studio.
Availability and pricing
The special edition is accessible from November 14, priced at $149.95 and $229.95. Users can access it from the official site of Apple and select Apple Store locations all across the globe, including in the U.S., U.K., Japan, and South Korea.