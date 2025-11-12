Sci-Tech

Anthropic reveals plans to invest $50bn in new US data centres

The Claude chatbot manufacturer Anthropic entirely focuses on enterprise clients, unlike OpenAI’s consumer-first approach

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Anthropic reveals plans to invest $50bn in new US data centres

Anthropic announces plans to invest $50 billion in building artificial intelligence infrastructure across the USA, aiming to secure the latest computing power for its AI tools.

On Wednesday, the company revealed that it will develop new data centres in New York and Texas in collaboration with Fluidstack, a UK-based cloud computing start-up.

The data centres will support development and research and to power the existing AI models.

Anthropic’s CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei, “We’re getting closer to AI that can accelerate scientific discovery and help solve complex problems in ways that weren’t possible before. Realising that potential requires infrastructure that can support continued development at the frontier.”

The major investment announcement comes after multiple deals by Anthropic’s major competitor OpenAI that secured computing capacity from several companies including AMD, Broadcom, Nvidia, Oracle, and Google at a valuation of $1.5 trillion.

Notably, Anthropic also agreed to access one million Google Cloud chips, aiming to train its AI-centric models and collaborate with Amazon.

Co-founder and CEO of Fluidstack Gary Wu stated that Fluidstack was chosen for its “exceptional agility,” who stated that the partnership is a major step to boost the deployment of infrastructure required to realise Anthropic’s vision.

The Claude chatbot manufacturer entirely focuses on enterprise clients, unlike OpenAI’s consumer-first approach.

It is important to note the startup’s run rate revenues exponentially raised from $1 billion to over $5 billion in September, coinciding with a $13 billion funding round which was led by Iconiq Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

This significant move cements Anthropic to stay ahead in the competition in the rapidly growing AI market while expanding its computing capabilities for bigger applications.

