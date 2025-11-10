Sam Altman’s Slack ‘fake work’ comments spark Elon Musk warning

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted sharply to Sam Altman’s remarks about office productivity tools like Slack.
According to TOI, after founder and CEO of OpenAI recently said that while there are many positives about Slack, it also creates a “lot of fake work the Tesla boss suggested that the ChatGPT-maker OpenAI will “compete directly with Microsoft.”
In a now viral clip, Altman about how current workplace tools, such as Slack, Google Docs, email, and PowerPoint, may soon be replaced by a new generation of AI-driven systems.
“There are positives about Slack,” Altman said, “but I kind of dread the first hour of the morning or last time before I go to bed, where I’m just dealing with this explosion of Slack. It creates a lot of fake work.”
Altman added that he believes a new kind of AI-powered productivity platform is within reach, one where “your AI agent and my AI agent” will handle most communication and tasks, escalating only when necessary.
Elon Musk, who has long been critical of OpenAI’s close partnership with Microsoft, responded on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a pointed remark, “As I was saying, OpenAI will compete directly with Microsoft.”
The exchange comes as AI companies race to redefine workplace productivity.
While Microsoft has heavily invested in “Copilot” features across its apps, Altman’s comments suggest OpenAI could be developing its own tools that may compete in the same space.