Sci-Tech

Sam Altman’s Slack ‘fake work’ comments spark Elon Musk warning

Elon Musk fires back at OpenAI’s Sam Altman after he calls Slack a source of ‘fake work’

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Sam Altman’s Slack ‘fake work’ comments spark Elon Musk warning
Sam Altman’s Slack ‘fake work’ comments spark Elon Musk warning

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted sharply to Sam Altman’s remarks about office productivity tools like Slack.

According to TOI, after founder and CEO of OpenAI recently said that while there are many positives about Slack, it also creates a “lot of fake work the Tesla boss suggested that the ChatGPT-maker OpenAI will “compete directly with Microsoft.”

In a now viral clip, Altman about how current workplace tools, such as Slack, Google Docs, email, and PowerPoint, may soon be replaced by a new generation of AI-driven systems.

“There are positives about Slack,” Altman said, “but I kind of dread the first hour of the morning or last time before I go to bed, where I’m just dealing with this explosion of Slack. It creates a lot of fake work.”

Altman added that he believes a new kind of AI-powered productivity platform is within reach, one where “your AI agent and my AI agent” will handle most communication and tasks, escalating only when necessary.

Elon Musk, who has long been critical of OpenAI’s close partnership with Microsoft, responded on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a pointed remark, “As I was saying, OpenAI will compete directly with Microsoft.”

The exchange comes as AI companies race to redefine workplace productivity. 

While Microsoft has heavily invested in “Copilot” features across its apps, Altman’s comments suggest OpenAI could be developing its own tools that may compete in the same space.

Advertisement
Advertisement

OpenAI set to release GPT-5.1, GPT-5.1 Reasoning, and GPT-5.1 Pro

OpenAI set to release GPT-5.1, GPT-5.1 Reasoning, and GPT-5.1 Pro
GPT-5 new series comes in the midst of rivals, including anthropic and Google also introducing the cutting-edge AI-powered technologies

Blue Origin set to launch New Glenn mission, NG-2, today

Blue Origin set to launch New Glenn mission, NG-2, today
NG-2 lift off hints towards the company’s readiness to outdo Elon-Musk owned SpaceX in both deep-space and reusable launch markets

Google Play Store to allow users browse through user-submitted reviews: Report

Google Play Store to allow users browse through user-submitted reviews: Report
Google plans to make the reviews searchable, enabling users to browse certain information regarding the app more easily

WhatsApp to improve privacy with 'Who Can Message Me' feature

WhatsApp to improve privacy with 'Who Can Message Me' feature
Meta-owned WhatsApp's new updates will be initially available for beta testers ahead of a broader launch on the Google Play Store

Amazon Bazaar launched in select markets: Check details

Amazon Bazaar launched in select markets: Check details
Amazon Bazaar consists of a variety of products priced mostly under $10, with some items available for as low as $2

Mark Zuckerberg under fire for allegedly running unlicensed school from home

Mark Zuckerberg under fire for allegedly running unlicensed school from home
Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan accused of running illegal school inside Palo Alto home

Meta to invest $600 billion in US on AI by 2028, aims to achieve superintelligence

Meta to invest $600 billion in US on AI by 2028, aims to achieve superintelligence
The social media giant has intensified its investment in AI, eyeing to achieve superintelligence

Snapchat collaborates with Perplexity to streamline in-app AI search experience

Snapchat collaborates with Perplexity to streamline in-app AI search experience
The collaboration aims to create a more personalized, AI-driven experience on Snapchat

Google adds Gemini’s Deep Research with workspace apps

Google adds Gemini’s Deep Research with workspace apps
Google has currently launched the feature on the web now, with plans to add mobile support in the near future

Apple TV+ outage disrupts streaming for thousands of users

Apple TV+ outage disrupts streaming for thousands of users
The tech giant was down on Thursday in the US for around 15,000 users across the country

WhatsApp to launch username option in 2026: Report

WhatsApp to launch username option in 2026: Report
The significant update could offer enhanced privacy to both individuals and businesses and help establish recognition on WhatsApp

Spotify allows users to see weekly listening stats

Spotify allows users to see weekly listening stats
Spotify will show weekly updates into what users are listening to after bringing this update