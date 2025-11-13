Spotify introduces shuffle option to offer fresh listening experience

Spotify has launched a new shuffle option that plays some repeated songs, offering users a fresh listening experience.
Originally launched in 2023 for premium users, which automatically added suggested tracks to playlists based on listening habits; however, users couldn’t turn it off.
With this significant update, “shuffle with fewer repeats” becomes the default for paid subscribers, minimising the number of recently played songs.
Users can switch back to the standard Smart Shuffle by launching Settings > Playback > Shuffle Mode.
According to the Swedish-music streaming giant, traditional randomness causes song repetition.
Spotify’s product director for personalization Lauren Saunders stated, “Real randomness can be clumpy — just like rolling three sixes in a row.”
The recently launched system instead creates several random variants of a playlist and scores them for freshness.
With this significant update, both free and premium users can now click any song to play next without rearranging their queue.
Furthermore, Spotify launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-centric recap feature for audiobooks that provides shorter summaries to assist listeners remember where they left off.
The recap option appears after 15–20 minutes of listening and updates as users progress.