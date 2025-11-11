Sci-Tech

Google integrates Gemini to Google TV Streamer

Gemini is already accessible on the Walmart Onn 4K Pro streaming device

Google integrates Gemini to Google TV Streamer

In a significant development, Google has finally introduced Gemini to the Google TV Streamer, replacing Google Assistant and offering a more natural and free-flowing conversation experience.

This major update allows users to ask conversational questions like, “I like dramas but my wife likes comedies. What’s a movie we can watch together?” and more to get entertainment related recommendations.

Gemini enables wider use, similar to its capabilities on phones. Users are free to ask several questions such as “Explain why volcanoes erupt to my third grader” or receive assistance with DIY projects and recipes through YouTube videos.

To activate Gemini, users are required to press the microphone button on their remote.

The recently launched feature will be available over the next few weeks for users aged 18 and older.

This significant update comes after the Alphabet-owned Google’s September announcement launching Gemini for Google TV on select TCL models, with broader expansion planned for 2025 Hisense and TCL devices such as the U7, U8, UX, QM7K, QM8K, and X11K.

Notably, Gemini is accessible on the Walmart Onn 4K Pro streaming device.

This significant move is a part of the company’s broader effort to replace Google Assistant with Gemini across all devices and platforms.

Initially, Google confirmed at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January that Gemini would be available to Google TV in 2025.

