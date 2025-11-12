Starlink joins hands with Vodacom to expand internet access across Africa

Sci-Tech

  By Syeda Fazeelat
SpaceX’s satellite internet service Starlink has announced partnership with South Africa’s Vodacom Group at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town.

While Starlink has yet to receive its license to operate in South Africa, the agreement will introduce low-latency and elevated speed of internet to Vodacom’s markets in Lesotho, Egypt, Tanzania, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

With this deal, Vodacom aims to provide a network in the underprivileged areas and deliver reliable broadband to businesses, health centres, schools, and remote communities across the continent.

The collaboration is Starlink’s largest collaboration in Africa, exceeding its previous agreements with Airtel.

Vodacom will incorporate Starlink’s satellite backhaul into its mobile network to improve connectivity and performances in rural areas.

Moreover, it will act as a Starlink kit reseller for businesses, providing packages tailored for industries such as agriculture, tourism, mining, and finance.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub stated the partnership would assist bridge Africa’s digital divide, opening a window of new opportunities to unconnected regions.

Despite the milestone, Starlink services remain inaccessible across South Africa pending regulatory approval, as discussions are currently underway over licensing terms and Black economic empowerment requirements.

