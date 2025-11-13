Spotify brings new Premium Platinum plan across five countries

Sci-Tech

Spotify has brought a major overhaul in its premium subscription structure by launching new tiers, Premium Lite, Premium Standard, and Premium Platinum, in five markets, including Indonesia, UAE, India, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

Previously, users from India had access to Standard, Duo, and Family plans with offline mode, ad-free listening, and more.

With this update, these features will now vary across different tiers.

The Lite plan is now available for $1.57 per month with ad-free listening and 160kbps audio. The Standard plan costs $2.25, includes offline support and 320kbps quality.

The Platinum plan is priced at $3.37 that adds access to the new Lossless tier, two additional account seats, and Spotify’s AI DJ and AI playlist tools.

Moreover, it incorporates rekordbox, Serato, and djay for music mixing.

While these features already exist across Europe and North America, users in these five regions will experience them for the first time.

Existing subscribers will retain their plans; however, new users are required to select from the updated tiers.

In India, the Swedish-music streaming giant also increases prices, the previous ₹139 Standard plan is now the Lite version, and the ₹229 Family plan for six members is superseded by the ₹299 Platinum plan for three, limiting options for users who are least-interested in AI. 

