TikTok releases Bulletin Board for creators to directly connect with followers

Creators can also set up a Bulletin Board via their inbox, switch its visibility on their profile, and select a custom name

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
TikTok has officially released a new feature called Bulletin Board, its version of Instagram’s broadcast channels, enabling creators and brands to establish a direct connection with their followers by sharing public messages with them.

Only the creator can post content, while followers can respond with emoji reactions. Posts include text, images, or videos.

To access the recently introduced feature, creators are required to have at least 50,000 followers and must be aged 18 and above.

Rather than depending on regular posts and Stories, creators can now use Bulletin Board to offer targeted updates and foster their content more effectively.

Artists and musicians used the feature during its beta phase to share latest music launches and invite followers to pre-save upcoming tracks.

Creators can also set up a Bulletin Board via their inbox, switch its visibility on their profile, and select a custom name.

Followers can join a Bulletin Board by clicking its name under the creator’s bio, getting notifications whenever the creator posts something new. This launch lets creators establish a direct connection with their audience and strengthen follower engagement.

