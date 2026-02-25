Heart risk in women increases at lower plaque levels than men, study

A recent study revealed that women have cleaner arteries as compared to men on average; however, it doesn't reduce their risks of cardiac diseases.
The study published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, an American Heart Association journal, followed over 42-hundred adults and found fewer women had artery-clogging plaque or atherosclerosis, 55% compared to 75% of men.
A shocking data revealed that women who have had half of plaque volume; however, its risk of causing any cardiac event remain similar.
Nearly after two years of follow-up, women were at a similar risk of mortality as men, and were also discovered to suffer a non-fatal heart attack, or angina.
Moreover, the study discovered that women’s cardiac risk started to increase at reduced plaque levels as compared to men, 20% compared to 28%, and saw an exponential rise as plaque levels went up, especially after menopause.
Lead researchers stated, “Because women have smaller coronary arteries, a small amount of plaque can have a bigger impact.”
The research underscores essential biological differences in how cardiac disease develops in men and women, highlighting the need for sex-specific risk assessment and prevention strategies.