Asia and Africa to account for 85% of global births in 2026: UN report

A world map based on the United Nations population projected a significant surge in babies born across Africa and Asia, with the graph hitting Nearly 85% of babies in 2026.
Notably, the projection is based on the World Population Prospects 2024.
64.9 billion births expected in Asia in 2026
As per map, nearly 64.9 billion births are expected across Asia in 2026. This will account for up to 49% of all births globally.
While fertility rates in different countries, including China, Japan and South Korea have seen a sharp decline.
Asia’s population is constantly keeping up and is at the center of global demographics.
The sharp rise is followed by Africa, with expected numbers of 47.6 billion births in 2026, representing 35.9% of the global total.
Other regions, including the Caribbean and Latin America are likely to see 9.3 billion births or a total of 7 per cent of the total.
Europe constitutes only 4.6% of the birth rate in contrast to the global population.
North America shares a 3%, which shows a significantly reduced fertility rate, despite a population growth driven by migration.
The crude birth rate significantly increased to 5.0 births every 1,000 people in 2025 from 4.7 the year before.
On the contrary, China recorded 5.6 in 2025, Taiwan 4.6 and Japan 5.7 in 2024, where the overall trend is still declining.
Marriage rates, often a leading indicator of future births with a lag of one to two years, exponentially rose to 8.1% in 2025 after climbing to 14.8% in 2024.
Officials attributed it to an increasing population in their 30s and evolving social attitudes.
As per experts, the numbers need careful explanation due to an effect of demographic composition on statistics.