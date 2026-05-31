News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens

Israeli troops have raised their flag on Beaufort castle in their deepest incrusion in 26 years

Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens
Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens 

Israeli troops have captured a strategic mountain with a Crusader-built castle in southern Lebanon in their deepest invasion of the country in 26 years.

According to the military, the capture of Beaufort Castle near the city of Nabatiyeh and roughly 14.5 kilometres from the Israeli border came after days of intense fighting in nearby villages.

Taking control of the castle marked a significant win for Israel in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, which began in early March.

The Israeli attack came despite a ceasefire that has been placed since April 17 and just days before the next round of talks are set to be held at the US State Department on June 2 and June 3.

The Israeli army's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, posted a photo on X showing Israeli troops walking outside the castle, and Defense Minister Israel Katz shared that they had raised an Israeli flag over the castle.

Avichay Adraee/ X
Avichay Adraee/ X

Israeli troops previously captured the castle, built by the Crusaders on a high cliff overlooking the Litani River some 900 years ago, in 1982 and held it until they were withdrawn from Lebanon in 2000.

The capture of the castle has granted Israeli troops an overlook point over much of southern Lebanon and northern Israel, from which attacks have been launched towards Israeli residential areas.

Moreover, the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could put a peace agreement between the US and Iran in jeopardy, as Iran has insisted on including a ceasefire in Lebanon as part of the deal.

Heavy rains risk delaying search for two people missing in Laos cave
Heavy rains risk delaying search for two people missing in Laos cave
Trump calls out artists who pulled out of concert, suggests complete revamp
Trump calls out artists who pulled out of concert, suggests complete revamp
Japan defence chief takes dig at China after 'new militarism' claims
Japan defence chief takes dig at China after 'new militarism' claims
Meteor explosion over Massachusetts sends loud booms across region, shakes buildings
Meteor explosion over Massachusetts sends loud booms across region, shakes buildings
France: 400 fans arrested nationwide after PSG's Champions League win against Arsenal
France: 400 fans arrested nationwide after PSG's Champions League win against Arsenal
Trump backs Jaxson Dart as Giants star hit with backlash after rally: ‘Winner’
Trump backs Jaxson Dart as Giants star hit with backlash after rally: ‘Winner’
Trump makes move after judge orders removal of his name from Kennedy Center
Trump makes move after judge orders removal of his name from Kennedy Center
US, UK, Australia unveil plan to build underwater drones by 2027
US, UK, Australia unveil plan to build underwater drones by 2027
United Flight diverts to Madison due to unruly passenger
United Flight diverts to Madison due to unruly passenger
Cathy tie launches Origin Genomics: A new push for embryo gene editing
Cathy tie launches Origin Genomics: A new push for embryo gene editing
Laos cave mission: Emotional scenes after four men rescued safely
Laos cave mission: Emotional scenes after four men rescued safely
U.S. demands Asian allies boost defense spending amid rising tensions with China
U.S. demands Asian allies boost defense spending amid rising tensions with China

Popular News

Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens

Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens

an hour ago
Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic

Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic

3 hours ago
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga
4 hours ago