Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens 

Israeli troops have captured a strategic mountain with a Crusader-built castle in southern Lebanon in their deepest invasion of the country in 26 years.
According to the military, the capture of Beaufort Castle near the city of Nabatiyeh and roughly 14.5 kilometres from the Israeli border came after days of intense fighting in nearby villages.
Taking control of the castle marked a significant win for Israel in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, which began in early March.
The Israeli attack came despite a ceasefire that has been placed since April 17 and just days before the next round of talks are set to be held at the US State Department on June 2 and June 3.
The Israeli army's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, posted a photo on X showing Israeli troops walking outside the castle, and Defense Minister Israel Katz shared that they had raised an Israeli flag over the castle.
Israeli troops previously captured the castle, built by the Crusaders on a high cliff overlooking the Litani River some 900 years ago, in 1982 and held it until they were withdrawn from Lebanon in 2000.
The capture of the castle has granted Israeli troops an overlook point over much of southern Lebanon and northern Israel, from which attacks have been launched towards Israeli residential areas.
Moreover, the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could put a peace agreement between the US and Iran in jeopardy, as Iran has insisted on including a ceasefire in Lebanon as part of the deal.