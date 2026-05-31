Andrew hit with new bombshell claims over Royal Ascot 2002 scandal

New claims have reportedly been made against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor concerning an incident at Royal Ascot in 2002, where he behaved allegedly inappropriately toward a waitress.
Now, as revealed in The Sunday Times, detectives are examining the alleged incident as part of a broader investigation into the 66-year-old former prince over the offence of misconduct in public office., including sexual offences and corruption.
Police chiefs said any new evidence could either form part of its MiPO investigation or be pursued as "standalone" offences.
Ascot Racecourse has declined to comment on the matter, however, a source indicated that it will co-operate with police if asked to do so.
They were asked a series of questions about the alleged incident at Royal Ascot, to which, a Thames Valley spokeswoman responded, "We cannot go into specifics of our ongoing investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry."
Moreover, Buckingham Palace also released a statement, "Since there is an ongoing police inquiry concerning Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, it is not possible to provide any comment on these matters."
It’s worth mentioning here that the younger brother of King Charles III, and the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended at least two of the five days of the festival in the Berkshire town in June 2002, reported by the same publication.
He was photographed alongside his older brother, the future King, and his younger brother, Prince Edward.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing.