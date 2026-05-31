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Ukraine hits energy targets across Russian regions, causing massive damage

Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil refineries in Saratov, Rostov, and Kirov regions

Ukraine hits energy targets across Russian regions, causing massive damage
Ukraine hits energy targets across Russian regions, causing massive damage

Ukrainian drones have struck energy and ⁠industrial ⁠targets across several Russian regions, ⁠in an escalating campaign of strikes against infrastructure.

According to Al Jazeera, in Saratov, a region ⁠on the Volga River with several oil refineries that has come under regular Ukrainian attack in recent years.

Governor Roman Busargin said on Sunday, May 31, on Telegram that “civil infrastructure” had been damaged in the overnight strikes.

Ukraine’s military confirmed that it ⁠had struck the Saratov oil refinery overnight, but denied Russian accusations that it had hit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied territory.

In the Kirov region, northeast of Moscow and about 1,300km (800 miles) from Ukraine, Governor Alexander Sokolov said ⁠drones had hit a ⁠facility in the Urzhumsky district. 

Picture credit: EuroNews
Picture credit: EuroNews

The Ukrainian army confirmed the attack, saying it had ⁠also ⁠hit the Lazarevo oil-pumping station in the region.

Governors in the Rostov, Voronezh and Belgorod regions, all of which border Ukraine, ⁠also reported strikes, and three civilians were injured in ⁠Belgorod.

On Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Crimean ⁠Peninsula, Moscow-backed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said authorities were introducing restrictions on sales of petrol.

He did not say why, but Ukraine for months has been attacking fuel infrastructure in southwestern Russia close to Crimea.

Meanwhile, ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine received a new Iris-T air ⁠defence missile launcher ⁠from Germany as he asked for the provision of more air defence ⁠ammunition from Kyiv’s allies.

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