Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss

Around half a million Arsenal fans lined up to watch their team’s open-bus top victory parade through north London this afternoon, celebrating the men’s side’s first Premier League win for 22 years, and the women’s team taking the first-ever Champions Cup.
Thousands of people began arriving along the 5.6-mile parade route in the early hours of Sunday morning, The Ipaper reported.
Mikel Arteta’s squad began their parade at 2pm with a huge police operation deployed amid reports that a million people would descend on the wider area.
The Gunners had been hoping for a double celebration by following up their league success with a first Champions League trophy in the club’s 140-year history.
However, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed their penalties in Saturday’s nerve-jangling shootout to allow PSG to retain their crown.
Despite the defeat on Saturday night, the crowd was in high spirits.
The air was thick with red smoke, and fans climbed trees, roofs and traffic lights with a hope of seeing their team. Chants of “Arsenal” rang through the streets of north London.
Meanwhile, on the other hand a major London Overground line is operating with severe delays as swarms of Arsenal fans descend on the capital.
The massive number of fans has caused severe delays across the Mildmay Line on the Overground.