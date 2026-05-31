News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss

Arsenal trophy parade causes major London overground delays as fans line streets of North London

Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss
Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss

Around half a million Arsenal fans lined up to watch their team’s open-bus top victory parade through north London this afternoon, celebrating the men’s side’s first Premier League win for 22 years, and the women’s team taking the first-ever Champions Cup.

Thousands of people began arriving along the 5.6-mile parade route in the early hours of Sunday morning, The Ipaper reported.

Mikel Arteta’s squad began their parade at 2pm with a huge police operation deployed amid reports that a million people would descend on the wider area.

The Gunners had been hoping for a double celebration by following up their league success with a first Champions League trophy in the club’s 140-year history.

However, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed their penalties in Saturday’s nerve-jangling shootout to allow PSG to retain their crown.

Despite the defeat on Saturday night, the crowd was in high spirits.

The air was thick with red smoke, and fans climbed trees, roofs and traffic lights with a hope of seeing their team. Chants of “Arsenal” rang through the streets of north London.

Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss

Meanwhile, on the other hand a major London Overground line is operating with severe delays as swarms of Arsenal fans descend on the capital.

The massive number of fans has caused severe delays across the Mildmay Line on the Overground.

Marta Kostyuk opens up about ‘unbelievable’ French Open win over Swiatek
Marta Kostyuk opens up about ‘unbelievable’ French Open win over Swiatek
South Africa minister hits back after World Cup visa issues: 'embarrassing & grossly unfair'
South Africa minister hits back after World Cup visa issues: 'embarrassing & grossly unfair'
Here's why three players ejected before Tampa Bay Rays vs LA Angels
Here's why three players ejected before Tampa Bay Rays vs LA Angels
Spurs to play NBA Finals against Knicks: Rematch of 1999
Spurs to play NBA Finals against Knicks: Rematch of 1999
Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League with thrilling victory over Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League with thrilling victory over Arsenal
Liverpool dismisses Arne Slot after disappointing season, approaches Andoni Iraola
Liverpool dismisses Arne Slot after disappointing season, approaches Andoni Iraola
Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak
Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak
Raheem Sterling arrested: Former England star held on suspicion of drug driving
Raheem Sterling arrested: Former England star held on suspicion of drug driving
Champions League final: Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal preview and predictions
Champions League final: Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal preview and predictions
UFC fight night Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo preview, fight card, predictions
UFC fight night Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo preview, fight card, predictions
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership giveaway 2026: Who can win it?
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership giveaway 2026: Who can win it?
Novak Djokovic French Open Exit: Is this the end of an era?
Novak Djokovic French Open Exit: Is this the end of an era?

Popular News

Ukraine hits energy targets across Russian regions, causing massive damage

Ukraine hits energy targets across Russian regions, causing massive damage
47 minutes ago
Andrew hit with new bombshell claims over Royal Ascot 2002 scandal

Andrew hit with new bombshell claims over Royal Ascot 2002 scandal
an hour ago
Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss

Arsenal trophy parade: Thousands descend on North London despite UCL miss
2 hours ago