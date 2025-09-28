3 family members of 'Meet the Putmans' tragically die in car crash

Three members of the family, who starred in TLC's Meet The Putmans, have passed away, and several others suffered from injury, following a car crash.
The news was confirmed on the family's Instagram post on Saturday, September 27, family member Isabelle announced that "Papa" Bill Putman, Neenee and Aunt Megan tragically passed away in a car accident.
Isabelle stated that "Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia" got several injuries and remained in the hospital and requested for the prayers of all the members.
She continued, "My entire family — Papa, Neenee, Billy, Jen, Brandon, Kacie, Blake, Megan, Jamie, Blair, myself (Isabelle), Abby, Emma, Addison, Bella, Mercy, Gabby, Noah, Mya, Nova, Lulu, Alena, Gia, Jonah, Eli, Solomon, Uriah, Samson, Luke, and Anna — all proclaim that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope, our peace, and our salvation. Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control."
Other details surrounding the car crash remain unclear.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans flooded the comments with numerous prayers and support.
A fan wrote, “Lifting up the whole Putman family in our prayers. Lord, we have hope for the future and for heaven. Comfort and heal those that are still here with us.“
“I’m so shocked and saddened to hear of this tragic loss. May god comfort you all during this terrible tragedy. Sending prayers,” another fan commented.
Meet the Putmans aired for nearly six episodes on TLC from September to October 2017.