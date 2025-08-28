Zelenskyy calls for ‘tough sanctions’ on Russia after deadly aerial attack

Home / World

Russian ‘massive’ bombardment kills eight, including children, in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for “new, tough” sanctions on Russia from one of the world’s largest economies after deadly aerial attacks.

According to The Guardian, Zelenskyy on Thursday, August 28, said that overnight Russian strikes have killed at least eight people in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The head of Kyiv’s military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, revealed that a 14-year-old girl and another child were among the dead, while the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, added that 38 people are injured.

Following the deadly attack, the Ukrainian president wrote on X, “These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy. Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table.”

“We expect a reaction from China to what is going on. China has repeatedly called for not expanding the war and for a ceasefire,” he urged.

The call for sanctions on Russia from Zelenskyy came after Beijing announced that President Vladimir Putin will attend a massive military parade with President Xi Jinping in China on September 3.

The local authorities said that the aerial attack affected more than 20 locations in the country, including residential areas, and rescue teams are deployed to the site to pull people trapped in the debris.

