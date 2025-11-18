Sports

Carlos Alcaraz’s Davis Cup hopes dashed as MRI reveals muscle edema

Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup Finals due to hamstring injury during ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from Davis Cup Finals after serious injury during ATP Finals.

According to Tennis365, the six-time Grand Slam winner’s dream to help Spanish team in the Davis Cup after MRI revealed that he has a muscle edema (swelling caused by excessive fluids).

The 22-year-old after losing the ATP Finals last showdown, 7-6, 7-5, to world No. 2 Jannik Sinner confirmed to the media that “I’m heading off to Bologna tomorrow” before his team revealed he would have an MR before joining up with the rest of the Spanish squad.

It was initially decided that Alcaraz would not train on Tuesday with the team only deciding about his participation in the tournament on Wednesday after a full day’s rest.

However, after careful consultation between his personal doctor, Juanjo Lopez, and the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation doctor, Angel Ruiz Cotorro, it was decided not to risk him during the event as there is a high risk of a hamstring tear.

