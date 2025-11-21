Is PlayStation Store down? Users report widespread outage

PSN and the PlayStation Store are reportedly experiencing partial outages across numerous regions.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking website, players lodged complaints regarding slow loading times, network timeouts, and an inability to access the PS Store on multiple platforms on November 21.
In the USA, up to 76% users are unable to use the playstation store, 15% are facing server connectivity problems, and the remaining 5% have lodged login-related complaints.
The problem appears widespread. Players from different regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia have all reported similar issues.
The outage comes at an unfortunate time as the holiday season nears and many players are trying to grab deals and install new titles.
Frustrated players took to different social media sites such as X (formerly twitter) to express their concerns.
One user stated, "trying to sign up for the ps+ but playstation is down."
"PS Store is down again and I’m not even shocked. Black Friday deals dropped and humans heard “cheap” then rushed the place like it was free jollof. Now the whole store has fainted," another user stated.
Notably, The company has not officially addressed the issue.