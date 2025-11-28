Alibaba announces Quark AI glasses in China in bid to outdo Meta

In a bid to solidify its position in AI-powered wearables market, Alibaba announced its new Quark artificial intelligence glasses in China.
On Thursday, The Chinese tech giant announced that the latest glasses are powered by Alibaba’s Qwen AI model along with the Quark app.
Unlike headsets from Meta and its rivals, these glasses feature a lightweight design, making them similar to regular eyewear instead of a tech gadget.
According to the company, the glasses will be incorporated with its known apps, including Alipay and Taobao.
It will allow users to use several features such as real-time translation, instant price recognition while shopping, and more, which are particularly designed to make everyday tasks easier.
This move reflects Alibaba’s renewed push into the consumer AI landscape, an area where it has always failed to outperform its competitors.
Earlier this month, the company launched a significant upgrade to its A chatbot, indicating its intention to compete.
The tech industry is currently working to generate a range of cutting-edge AI-centric devices for computing, productivity, and different purposes.
Meta remains dominant in the VR marks holding nearly 80% market share, while Apple offers its Vision Pro headset.
Amid the mounting competition, Samsung has also entered into the realm with the launch of its Galaxy XR headset in October.
Meanwhile, Chinese companies, including Xiaomi and Baidu have launched their own variants of AI-powered glasses, aiming to outdo other companies.
Pricing
Alibaba's Quark AI glasses prices start at 1,899 yuan ($268.25)