Google Maps introduces major update for smoother navigation

The update is currently accessible on Android and will soon launch on Android Auto and iOS

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Google has rolled out a significant upgrade to Google Maps, replacing its old voice assistant with Gemini to generate a more, natural, and streamlined experience.

When Gemini is built in, Google Maps provides smarter, more conversational assistance while driving. Rather than using the old microphone tool, users will receive a blue Gemini icon.

Drivers can speak naturally to browse places along their route, ask several questions at once, and look for certain needs like nearby restaurants with parking.

After receiving permission, Gemini can connect with apps such as news services, Calendar, and sports updates, making multitasking simpler.

A significant enhancement is easier incident reporting. Rather than clicking the screen to report an accident, drivers can more easily tell Gemini what they see, alerting users in real time.

Navigation becomes clearer thanks to landmark-based directions. Rather than vague prompts like “turn right in a mile,” Maps can underscore the landmark on the map.

Gemini will warn drivers of traffic issues before they initiate navigating, providing them a chance to choose a perfect route.

Google stated the update aims to provide navigation smoother, and safer for everyday drivers.

