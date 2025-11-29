Iga Światek vows to avoid Federer's mistake, sets sights on Wimbledon glory

Iga Swiatek vowed to not repeat tennis legend Roger Federer mistake as she eyes Wimbledon glory.
According to Pro Football, after destroying the competition at the All England Club in 2025, the Polish superstar is eyeing a return trip to the exclusive venue.
However, even with the trophy in her cabinet, she remains wary of the strict rules that once embarrassed the greatest grass-court player in history.
Despite her status as a six-time major champion and the winner of 25 WTA Tour singles titles, Światek knows fame doesn’t always open doors. She recalled a famous incident involving Roger Federer, the eight-time Wimbledon champion.
The Swiss legend was once denied entrance to the club because he forgot his membership card, proving that rules are rules regardless of who you are.
In a recent interview with The Guardian, Światek mentioned, “I wonder how it feels. I will be back for sure. I would love to. I have no idea how that works, though. I heard once Roger [Federer] wasn’t let in when he didn’t have a proper badge or something, so I would need to get ready.”
She added, “I would like to try missing maybe two tournaments, maybe the ones I feel I haven’t been playing well at anyway, just spending this time on grinding and getting the technique better. I think it will help me also play a little bit better under stress, because my body will remember the proper movements and what it learned during this practice time.”
Światek now steps into her next chapter with the calm confidence of a champion who knows exactly where she’s headed and why it matters.