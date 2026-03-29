Football fan dies after fall at World Cup 2026 venue during Mexico vs Portugal clash

World Cup 2026 has witnessed a shocking tragedy before the official start.
On Saturday, a football fan died at the Estadio Banorte after falling from a box seat during a warm-up friendly match between Mexico and Portugal.
Mexico is set to host this summer's football tournament alongside the US and Canada.
Following a long overhaul and renovations, the Estadio Banorte reopened this weekend to host the match; however, the game was overshadowed by tragedy.
As reported by Reuters, a man fell from the second level of VIP box seats after attempting to reach the first level by climbing the exterior of the structure.
Officials have noted that the individual was intoxicated when he fell to the ground.
A statement released on social media read, "Mexico City Public Prosecutor's Office (Fiscalía CDMX) deeply regrets the death of a person on Saturday, 28 March inside the Banorte Stadium, prior to the start of the Mexican national team’s friendly match.
The statement shared that the post-mortem procedure is underway to determine the exact cause of death.
Moreover, the shocking incident occurred as the Estadio Banorte is set to host the World Cup opening ceremony, scheduled for June 11.
It will also become the first venue to host matches in three different World Cups.