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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Max Verstappen casts doubt on F1 future after Japanese Grand Prix

The Red Bull driver finished eighth in the Japanese Grand Prix after starting the race at P11

  • By Hania Jamil
Max Verstappen casts doubt on F1 future after Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has been forced to question his future in F1 after he landed eighth in the Japanese Grand Prix, which saw Kimi Antonelli as the title leader.

During an interview with BBC Sport, the Dutch driver was asked if he would quit F1 following his remarks about "not enjoying the whole formula" amid new engine rules this season.

"That's what I'm saying. I'm thinking about everything inside this paddock," he said.

Verstappen continued, "Privately I'm very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it's 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?"

Following the race at Suzuka, the Red Bull driver talked to BBC Radio 5 Live, where he shared that he does not mind being "P7 or P8 where I am"; however, the issues arise when you're "not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn't feel natural to a racing driver".

"Of course I try to adapt to it, but it's not nice the way you have to race. It's really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it's just not what I want to do."

The 28-year-old added, "And of course you can look at it and make a lot of money. Great. But at the end of the day it's not about money any more because this has always been my passion."

Max Verstappen won four consecutive drivers' titles from 2021 to 2024, and the driver has been facing a difficult 2026 season, finishing sixth in Australia and being forced to retire from the race in China.

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