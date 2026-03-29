Joey Browner, Minnesota Vikings legend dies at 65

Former Minnesota Vikings safety Joey Browner has passed away at the age of 65, the franchise confirmed on Sunday.
Browner made six straight Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams from 1985 to 1990.
For his consistent performance, he was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team, was part of the 50 Greatest Vikings announced in 2010 and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2013.
Joey Browner cause of death:
The Minnesota Vikings did not disclose Browner's cause of death in their statement.
Born in Ohio, Browner starred at USC from 1972 to 1982, following which the Vikings selected him 19th overall in the 1983 draft.
He is the only safety besides Harrison Smith (2012) whom the Vikings have tabbed in a first round.
The NFL legend had 37 interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and 17 forced fumbles in 138 games (115 starts) for the franchise. He also had 17 fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown, and led the Vikings in tackles in both 1986 and '87.
Browner spent his final NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1992.
Notably, he came from a prominent football family, with three brothers also playing on the NFL level.