Lionel Messi’s uncertain future sparks fresh speculation

Messi’s next move remains uncertain, fuelling excitement and speculation across the football world

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Sergio Aguero has sparked fresh speculation about Lionel Messi's future.

The buzz comes as Messi recently visited Barcelona with his wife, the city where he lived for over 20 years, fuelling widespread speculation about whether he and the club could reunite in the future.

In a recent discussion with Stake, the former Manchester City star suggested that Messi could still return to Barcelona before retiring.

Aguero and Messi share a long history together through Argentina's football system, progressing from youth squads to the senior national team where they played dozens of matches side-by-side.

They were even team-mates at Barcelona for a shorter period due to the club's financial troubles which forced Messi to move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) shortly after Aguero arrived.

Aguero said, "Messi is the most important player Barcelona has had in its history. He’s a club and city legend. Messi is synonymous with Barcelona and I believe he enjoyed stepping on the Camp Nou pitch again. I think that chapter is not closed." 

The striker further expressed his admiration for the forward's longevity and even joke that he wished Messi could play forever.

On the other hand, Messi recently confirmed Hyderabad as the fourth and final city for his highly anticipated "GOAT Tour to India 2025," which is scheduled for December.

