Kent meningitis outbreak: Experts urge vaccination as cases peak

The Kent meningitis outbreak may have significantly increased, with only two new cases reported on Friday.
As per the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the probable cases were associated with the ongoing outbreak.
All cases needed hospital admission. Nearly 2,360 received vaccinations administered and 9,840 antibiotic doses given to those affected.
UKHSA chief scientific officer Prof Robin May stated experts are currently assessing the MenB strain to see its transmission.
He explained, “Genome sequencing is complex—the bacterial genome is about 100 times larger than Covid’s.”
Early analysis shows the Bexsero vaccine may help in protecting everyone against Invasive meningitis, part of the ST-41/44 clonal complex, which has circulated across the UK for around five years.
The outbreak has prompted calls for broader vaccination after Juliette Kenny, a teenager, who passed away on March 14.
As per experts, the initial peak expectedly passed, though secondary cases may still occur.
Paul Hunter of Norwich Medical School mentioned the incubation period could allow a range of cases, while Dr Michael Head of the University of Southampton stated extensive contact tracing suggests the outbreak is now declining.
Professor Brendan Wren of LSHTM added the strain does not appear more invasive, though full genome sequencing has yet to confirm it.
It is pertinent to mention the UKHSA is currently diligently monitoring the situation and taking preventive measures to decline the cases.
What is Invasive meningitis?
Invasive meningitis is caused by meningococcal bacteria spreading to the cerebrospinal fluid surrounding your spinal cord and brain that leads to meningitis, an infection in the layers of the brain, which infects bloodstead, causing sepsis.