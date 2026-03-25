Insulin pills may soon replace injections, scientists report promising result

In a breakthrough development, researchers have developed a peptide-based oral insulin delivery system that could help diabetic people to get rid of daily injections.
The innovation helps insulin survive digestion and enter the bloodstream, offering hope for easier diabetes management.
For over 100 years, researchers have pursued the idea of converting insulin in pill form, usually described as a "dream" treatment for diabetes.
Enzymes in the digestive system break down insulin before it can work, and the intestine lacks a natural way to absorb it inside the bloodstream.
Researchers from Kumamoto University, led by Associate Professor Shingo Ito, have now developed a great solution, using a cyclic peptide that can pass through the small intestine, called DNP peptide.
They tested two approaches: mixing insulin with the peptide and chemically tying them. Both methods resulted in reduced blood sugar levels in diabetic mice.
It is pertinent to mention that the new system accomplished a bioavailability of nearly 33-41% in contrast to traditional injections, which is significantly higher as compared to previous oral insulin attempts that required larger doses.
This enhancement makes pill-based insulin more practical for real-world use.
Though the findings are currently in the initial stages, published in Molecular Pharmaceutics, offering a ray of hope for more convenient diabetes management.
Further testing in larger models is underway ahead of kicking off human trials.