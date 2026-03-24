News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Why new fathers experience mental health issues? Study explains

Researchers advised new fathers to ensure taking care of their health as well while caring for their family

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Why new fathers experience mental health issues? Study explains
Why new fathers experience mental health issues? Study explains

Are you a new father and struggling with mental health issues? If yes, then you aren’t alone as a recent study revealed that mental health may shake due to raised responsibilities.

As per study published in JAMA Network Open, men have nearly 30% higher risk of depression and stress-related disorders one year after entering into fatherhood.

For the study, scientists tracked 1.9 million births from nearly 1.1 million fathers that occurred in Sweden between 2003 and 2021.

Results indicated that men were over five times less likely to be diagnosed with any psychiatric disorder during their partner’s pregnancy and following the delivery of their children.

However, diagnosis rates returned to normal levels within a few months of delivery, and then significantly raised by 30%, after they started encountering issues such as depression and anxiety as their baby’s first birthday approached.

Lead researcher Jing Zhou, stated, “The transition to fatherhood often involves both positive experiences and a range of new stresses.”

“Many cherish the intimate moments with their child, whilst at the same time the relationship with their partner may be affected and sleep quality may deteriorate, which can contribute to an increased risk of mental ill-health,” Zhou added.

Dr. Khatiya Moon, medical director for the collaborative care program at Northwell Health in New York City, stated, "Screening for mental health concerns in fathers is important and is something that isn't really done very much."

“During pregnancy, a woman typically has roughly six to eight appointments with a doctor in the first postpartum year. An infant has roughly six or so appointments with a doctor, possibly more if they have medical complications, of course,” Moon added.

Researchers advised new fathers to ensure taking care of their health as well while caring for their family.

Do GLP-1 diabetes drugs impact heart health?
Do GLP-1 diabetes drugs impact heart health?
Kent meningitis outbreak: Experts urge vaccination as cases peak
Kent meningitis outbreak: Experts urge vaccination as cases peak
Hypertension-related deaths rise fourfold among young women, study
Hypertension-related deaths rise fourfold among young women, study
Around 90K bottles of children's ibuprofen recalled after 'foreign substance' complaints
Around 90K bottles of children's ibuprofen recalled after 'foreign substance' complaints
Legionnaires' disease outbreak: Deadly bacteria sparks health alert
Legionnaires' disease outbreak: Deadly bacteria sparks health alert
Women’s cancer survival advantage comes with major treatment risks
Women’s cancer survival advantage comes with major treatment risks
Music may reduce anxiety symptoms, study finds
Music may reduce anxiety symptoms, study finds
Is coffee beneficial for brain health? Here’s what study says
Is coffee beneficial for brain health? Here’s what study says
Meningitis outbreak: 2 died, 11 university of Kent’s student hospitalised
Meningitis outbreak: 2 died, 11 university of Kent’s student hospitalised
Younger stroke survivors may navigate mental health challenges, study
Younger stroke survivors may navigate mental health challenges, study
Study associates ultra-processed foods to poor bone health
Study associates ultra-processed foods to poor bone health
THESE symptoms in people under 45 may require Colorectal cancer screening
THESE symptoms in people under 45 may require Colorectal cancer screening

Popular News

Why new fathers experience mental health issues? Study explains

Why new fathers experience mental health issues? Study explains
27 minutes ago
King Charles steps in to protect Jewish community after shocking attack

King Charles steps in to protect Jewish community after shocking attack
42 minutes ago
Explosions heard at Lebanese christian town north of Beirut

Explosions heard at Lebanese christian town north of Beirut
an hour ago