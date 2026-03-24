Why new fathers experience mental health issues? Study explains

Are you a new father and struggling with mental health issues? If yes, then you aren’t alone as a recent study revealed that mental health may shake due to raised responsibilities.
As per study published in JAMA Network Open, men have nearly 30% higher risk of depression and stress-related disorders one year after entering into fatherhood.
For the study, scientists tracked 1.9 million births from nearly 1.1 million fathers that occurred in Sweden between 2003 and 2021.
Results indicated that men were over five times less likely to be diagnosed with any psychiatric disorder during their partner’s pregnancy and following the delivery of their children.
However, diagnosis rates returned to normal levels within a few months of delivery, and then significantly raised by 30%, after they started encountering issues such as depression and anxiety as their baby’s first birthday approached.
Lead researcher Jing Zhou, stated, “The transition to fatherhood often involves both positive experiences and a range of new stresses.”
“Many cherish the intimate moments with their child, whilst at the same time the relationship with their partner may be affected and sleep quality may deteriorate, which can contribute to an increased risk of mental ill-health,” Zhou added.
Dr. Khatiya Moon, medical director for the collaborative care program at Northwell Health in New York City, stated, "Screening for mental health concerns in fathers is important and is something that isn't really done very much."
“During pregnancy, a woman typically has roughly six to eight appointments with a doctor in the first postpartum year. An infant has roughly six or so appointments with a doctor, possibly more if they have medical complications, of course,” Moon added.
Researchers advised new fathers to ensure taking care of their health as well while caring for their family.