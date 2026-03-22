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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Do GLP-1 diabetes drugs impact heart health?

Study found stopping treatment for six months significantly raised the risk by 4% and two years off the medicines increased risk by 22%

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Do GLP-1 diabetes drugs impact heart health?
Do GLP-1 diabetes drugs impact heart health?

A recent research revealed that discontinuing GLP-1 drugs for diabetes may increase the risk of cardiac events, stroke, and may also lead to death.

While these drugs, such as Ozempic, Victoza, Trulicity, and Mounjaro, are known to minimize cardiac events, scientists discovered that stopping them rapidly reduces its protective effects.

For the study, researchers analysed over 333,000 U.S. veterans with type 2 diabetes, revealing that patients who continued to consume GLP-1 therapy experience a 18% reduction in cardiac risk in contrast to those on sulfonylureas.

However, stopping treatment for six months significantly raised the risk by 4% and two years off the medicines increased risk by 22%, as per study published in BMJ Medicine.

Lead researcher Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly stated, “Stopping GLP-1 drugs can rapidly erode and potentially reverse the cardiovascular protection these medications provide, Months of stopping can undo years of progress.”

In a related study, a large Fitbit-based study of 14,000 US adults discovered that exercising early in the morning may provide extra cardiometabolic advantages.

People who work out most often in the morning have reduced chances of coronary artery disease, hypertension, increased cholesterol, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

With lifestyle modifications, people can easily reduce their chances of developing any chronic disease. Scientists are scheduled to present these results at the American College of Cardiology meeting, mentioning that wearable devices now enable minute-by-minute insights into pysicalo activity patterns.

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