GTA former co-founder reflects on early criticism on video games

Former Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has recalled a time when people considered video game development as far from a “grown-up” career.
In an interview with the BBC News, Houser revealed the early struggles of being taken seriously in the gaming industry.
Houser, a creative force behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise opened up in 2000-2008, he was asked when he would leave games behind to switch towards a more mature career, such as writing film or television.
He further added that this attitude reflected towards a widespread belief that video games were specifically categorised for children.
However, the perception didn’t last. Houser explained that the industry underwent a dramatic transition as titles like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, San Andreas, and later GTA IV demonstrated the storytelling power and economic dominance of modern games.
With attractive narratives, massive audiences worldwide, video games have captured tremendous attention and earned respect across creative circles.
By the late 2000s,the gaming industry shifted its paradigm from being considered as a pastime for children to become everyone’s favourite.
Instead of questioning why he was making games, people began to admire them as a serious artistic medium, capable of story-telling on par with film and television.
Notably, Houser exited the company in 2020 due to undisclosed reasons.