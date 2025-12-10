A recent study revealed that consuming opioids may significantly increase the risk of developing a dangerous infection called Clostridioides difficile (C. diff).
According to the study published in the American Journal of Infection Control, it's a colon infection that rapidly spreads, especially in hospitals and nursing homes.
It's symptoms includes diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, and vomiting, and in serious conditions, it can lead to fatal complications.
For the study, scientists at the University of Georgia assessed data from up to 120,000 patients across four studies.
They discovered that nearly 31% of individuals using opioids developed C. diff, in contrast to the 17% of those people who didn't opt for it.
Study co-author Lorenzo Villa-Zapata, stated, “There is mixed evidence on this association. Our goal is to provide information doctors can use to balance the benefits and risks when prescribing these medications.”
Opioids are commonly used as a pain reliever following surgery and injury. However, prior studies show they can weaken the immune system, disrupting healthy gut bacteria.
These changes produce a favourable environment for harmful bacteria such as C. diff.
Lead author Pooja Gokhale explained, “Opioids affect the gut microbiome, making C. diff colonization more likely, Because opioids can also cause immunosuppression, patients may become more vulnerable to infections.”
Scientists still highlighted that opioids can be appropriate for some patients. However, the decision depends on people's health risks.