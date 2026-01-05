Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
'Heated Rivalry' star breaks silence on Miley Cyrus' music plans for Season 2

Heated Rivalry star, François Arnaud, has finally addressed Miley Cyrus’ plans to make music for season two.

The 33-year-old actor spoke about Miley’s statement during his appearance at the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Miley shared her plans to make music for the Canadian show during a chat with Variety, “Oh, I’m so in. Book me. Get me booked!”

In response, François told the media outlet, “I think we might get a little bit bigger budget for season two, but I don’t know if we get Miley budget. I think if she sees the show, she might give us a discount.”

While talking about his character Scott Hunter, he added, “I think what’s so great about Scott and Kip’s storyline, and in comparison to Shane and Ilya’s, is the aspirational quality of it. Now that there’s season two.”

François continued, “If we are in it, I would want them to face the continuing challenges of bringing that into real life, for someone uber-famous to be with someone who didn’t choose that for his life at all and is forced into it.”

Heated Rivalry also stars Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander, Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, François Arnaud as Scott Hunter, Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry, Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander and Ksenia Daniela as Svetlana Vetrova.

To note, season two and three of the hit series have recently been confirmed.

