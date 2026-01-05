King Charles issues new guideline for Meghan as Harry plans UK return soon

King Charles is believed to have issued new guidelines as estranged son Prince Harry reportedly planning a UK visit with his family.
The Duke of Sussex - who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US with Meghan Markle after stepping down from their royal duties is planning to bring his wife and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to his homeland.
A palace insider has exclusively told New Idea that the 77-year-old monarch has allegedly told Harry that he is exuding a few new "safeguards" to keep everything aligned during Duke's UK trip.
"Charles is getting extremely impatient with Harry and told him to start asserting his needs more," the source told.
The insider further noted, "The hope is for a visit at the end of February or early March, but at the urging of Prince William, Charles is taking every precaution to avoid more family bust-ups."
They also claimed that Charles is excited about reuniting with his grandkids and son, but his own PR team will be managing Harry and Meghan's UK visit.
"He will need reassurances that there will be no surprise solo outings or media access or paparazzi-friendly shopping trips – everything has to go through his team," the source noted.
"All social media has to be pre-approved and coordinated. There are to be no clashes, no distractions, and no more online shade. All private family meetings will need phones to be locked in Faraday bags and left with security," they add.
The palace source has also claimed that Charles is reportedly planning for a trained mediator to ensure "Meghan doesn’t bottle things up and offload later on in interviews."