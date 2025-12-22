Open AI finally unveils most searched queries on Chatgpt

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of everyone's life. As the year 2025 came to an end, there were more users than ever using chatbots, specifically ChatGPT, in their daily lives.
In the biggest study of its kind by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) and OpenAI around 10% of the world's population is now thought to use the AI tool.
Early adopters of AI tended to be men, with around 80% of weekly users having typically masculine first names in the months after ChatGPT was released.
By June 2025, however, users were more likely to have typically female first names, something the authors described as a "dramatic shift."
Moreover, by the end of the year ChatGPT became of the fastest-growing consumers app ever and Time magazine’s recent analysis found that now the chatbot has over 800 million weekly users, nearly 10% of the population worldwide.
What are most searched queries on ChatGPT?
The huge amount of data collected by OpenAI revealed that more than 70% of the people’s ChatGPT usage was non-work related. Here are some of the top requests from the users;
Content creation and editing:
Users most of the time use AI for drafting emails, social media posts, product descriptions, marketing copy, and refining existing text.
Brainstorming:
ChatGPT often use it for generating business names, campaign ideas, taglines, or creative plots.
Summarisation:
Another task that chatbot are asked to do every now and then is condensing articles, meeting notes, and documents into key points.
Practical Guidance:
Users mostly get help with everyday tasks like cooking or writing letters from ChatGPT. People now turned to AI when they need instructions on using ingredients or crafting the perfect letter.
Education and homework:
In the past couple of years, ChatGPT has become a best friend to students, helping them with homework, explaining difficult concepts, and providing tutoring.
Information seeking:
Users often ask factual questions, like marathon qualifying times, historical dates or events, and specific data points, to get quick and accurate answers.
Personal and self-improvement:
People while seeking advice on relationships, career interviews, or personal growth often turn to AI for guidance on reflecting on their goals and aspirations.
Which generation uses ChatGPT the most:
The research report by Adobe Express reveals surprising trends as it noted strong usage of the chatbot across demographics with,
Gen X: 80%
Gen Z: 77%
Millennials: 75%
Baby Boomers: 74%
Why users choose AI over traditional search:
As per the same survey 77% of Americans use ChatGPT as a search engine which means that nearly one in four people prefer ChatGPT over Google.
The most common reason as per 54% of the people use ChatGPT for search is its ability to quickly summarize complex topics.
Additionally, 33% said it offers faster answers with fewer clicks than Google. Users also report that AI results feel more personalised.