Manchester Arena bombing child survivors to receive significant compensation

Nearly six years after the Manchester Arena bombing, a judge has approved nearly £20m payout to the child survivors attack.

The devastating incident which occurred during an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017 claimed that lives of 22 people and left hundreds injured.

As per Sky News, during a court hearing at the Manchester Civil Courts of Justice, it was decided that 16 children who were under 16 when the Manchester Arena bombing happened will receive compensation ranging £2,770 to £11.4 million each.

Some of the child survivors were left with extremely serious and life-changing physical injuries, while others experienced psychological trauma.

Judge Nigel Bird officially approved the 16 compensation claims which had already been agreed upon by the survivors' lawyers and the defendants.

As per the outlet, all the claims involve children or people who lack full mental capacity.

The payout will come from the organizations responsible for the event and its safety, including the venue manager (SMG Europe Holdings), the crowd control company (Showsec International Ltd) and the police forces (British Transport Police and Greater Manchester Police).

For private reasons, the survivors and their families cannot be publicly named because of a court order.

