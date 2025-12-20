Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu

Health Officials in Canada have issued warnings regarding an exponential rise of flu hospitalisation as influenza cases surge and vaccination rates remain low.
Data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggested that outbreaks are increasing nationwide, particularly among children.
Though this year’s flu vaccines aren’t considered a perfect match for the rapidly spreading H3N2 strain, experts still underscored the importance of receiving these shots that may at least minimize severity of illness, and protect against other strains, including influenza B.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the current shot is up to 75% effective at preventing hospital visits in children aged 2–17, and 30–40% effective in adults.
Moreover, flu-related infections are expected to peak during the holidays. Elderly individuals, immunocompromised indivduals are among the vulnerable groups to contract severe infections.
To prevent the virus, doctors strongly recommended wearing masks, hand washing, and avoiding gatherings while sick.
Currently, hospitals are currently under intensified pressure due to an increasing influenza and secondary infections like bacterial pneumonia, straining healthcare systems in provinces such as Alberta, Quebec, and British Columbia.
Experts warned high transmission of is expected to continue for weeks, and stressed the need to receive vaccination to keep yourself safe.