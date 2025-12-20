Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

The Africa Cup of Nations will be held every four years instead of every two from 2028

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028
Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

CAF President Patrice Motsepe confirms new four-year schedule for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) beginning 2028.

The tournament, traditionally held every two years since 1968, will switch to a four-year schedule after 2027 and 2028.

Instead of holding Afcon every two years, CAF president Motsepe has announced a new competition, the African Nations League, which will be held every year starting in 2029, as per BBC Sports.

"We have the most exciting new structure for African football. I do what is in the interests of Africa. The global calendar has to be significantly more synchronised and harmonised," Motsepe said.

CAF president announced changes to the Afcon schedule after a CAF executive committee meeting in Morocco, just before the 2025 finals in Rabat.

The timing of Afcon has been long controversial because it usually takes place in the middle European football season, forcing European clubs to release African players.

Fifa's expanded 32-team Club World Cup was held in June and July this year, forcing Caf to opt for mid-season dates once again.

As a result this year's Afcon in Morocco will take place over Christmas and the New Year for the first time, with the final on 18 January.

Meanwhile, Caf has increased the prize money for the winners of Afcon from $7m (£5.2m) to $10m (£7.5m).

Anthony Joshua sends 'fiery' challenge to Tyson Fury after Jake Paul knockout

Anthony Joshua sends 'fiery' challenge to Tyson Fury after Jake Paul knockout
Salah’s teammate spills secrets from dressing room after benching controversy

Salah’s teammate spills secrets from dressing room after benching controversy
Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors

Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors
Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Misfits Boxing: What’s prize money?

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Misfits Boxing: What’s prize money?
‘Anthony Joshua knocks Jake Paul out!’ internet erupts after showdown

‘Anthony Joshua knocks Jake Paul out!’ internet erupts after showdown
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Fans face fines despite Netflix subscription

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Fans face fines despite Netflix subscription
Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future

Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off jaw-dropping shredded physique at 40

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off jaw-dropping shredded physique at 40
Rory McIlroy teases 'ambitious' future plans after historic 2025 season

Rory McIlroy teases 'ambitious' future plans after historic 2025 season
Ferrari reveals launch date for 2026 Formula 1 car

Ferrari reveals launch date for 2026 Formula 1 car
Nikola Jokić breaks NBA history for most assists by center

Nikola Jokić breaks NBA history for most assists by center

Los Angeles Rams' Nacua apologises after controversial touchdown dance

Los Angeles Rams' Nacua apologises after controversial touchdown dance

Popular News

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK' says royal expert

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK' says royal expert
16 minutes ago
Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028
23 minutes ago
Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu

Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu
2 hours ago