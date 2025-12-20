Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

CAF President Patrice Motsepe confirms new four-year schedule for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) beginning 2028.
The tournament, traditionally held every two years since 1968, will switch to a four-year schedule after 2027 and 2028.
Instead of holding Afcon every two years, CAF president Motsepe has announced a new competition, the African Nations League, which will be held every year starting in 2029, as per BBC Sports.
"We have the most exciting new structure for African football. I do what is in the interests of Africa. The global calendar has to be significantly more synchronised and harmonised," Motsepe said.
CAF president announced changes to the Afcon schedule after a CAF executive committee meeting in Morocco, just before the 2025 finals in Rabat.
The timing of Afcon has been long controversial because it usually takes place in the middle European football season, forcing European clubs to release African players.
Fifa's expanded 32-team Club World Cup was held in June and July this year, forcing Caf to opt for mid-season dates once again.
As a result this year's Afcon in Morocco will take place over Christmas and the New Year for the first time, with the final on 18 January.
Meanwhile, Caf has increased the prize money for the winners of Afcon from $7m (£5.2m) to $10m (£7.5m).