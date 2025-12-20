Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK' says royal expert

Prince Harry is set to spend another Christmas with his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the US, far away from the royal family.
According to a royal commentator, the festive season is bound to be difficult for Harry, who would want to make it special for his own children while being away from his UK family.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted, "He's on record as saying he misses elements of his UK life, including the banter, pub culture, friends, and family gatherings."
"And he says he still has a deep love for Britain so the images of his family making that familiar walk to Sandringham Church might, indeed, pull at his heartstrings," she added.
Bond shared that although the celebration will sting without the royal family, the Duke of Sussex will be surrounded by his own little family, making things easier.
Discussing the feud between Harry and Prince William, which has the brothers not talking to each other at all, the commentator unveiled that for King Charles seeing his sons and all of his grandchildren not being with him will be quite "sad"'.
Jennie Bond's commentary comes after the Sussexes' second official Christmas card was leaked on social media ahead of its scheduled release on Friday.
Just before midday, the couple shared the first Christmas card on the news section of their official website.
The festive greeting read, "On behalf of the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."
Changing things up for the year, the Sussexes opted to include a two-minute video of their engagements as part of the digital Christmas card.