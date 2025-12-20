Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Royal

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK' says royal expert

The Duke of Sussex is set to spend Christmas with Meghan Markle and their children in the US

  • By Hania Jamil
Prince Harrys Christmas stripped of elements of UK says royal expert
Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK' says royal expert

Prince Harry is set to spend another Christmas with his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the US, far away from the royal family.

According to a royal commentator, the festive season is bound to be difficult for Harry, who would want to make it special for his own children while being away from his UK family.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted, "He's on record as saying he misses elements of his UK life, including the banter, pub culture, friends, and family gatherings."

"And he says he still has a deep love for Britain so the images of his family making that familiar walk to Sandringham Church might, indeed, pull at his heartstrings," she added.

Bond shared that although the celebration will sting without the royal family, the Duke of Sussex will be surrounded by his own little family, making things easier.

Discussing the feud between Harry and Prince William, which has the brothers not talking to each other at all, the commentator unveiled that for King Charles seeing his sons and all of his grandchildren not being with him will be quite "sad"'.

Jennie Bond's commentary comes after the Sussexes' second official Christmas card was leaked on social media ahead of its scheduled release on Friday.

Just before midday, the couple shared the first Christmas card on the news section of their official website.

The festive greeting read, "On behalf of the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

Changing things up for the year, the Sussexes opted to include a two-minute video of their engagements as part of the digital Christmas card.

Prince William sides with Beatrice, Eugenie after disturbing Andrew snap

Prince William sides with Beatrice, Eugenie after disturbing Andrew snap
Palace shares cryptic message after Andrew, Sarah spotted in Epstein files

Palace shares cryptic message after Andrew, Sarah spotted in Epstein files
Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card

Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card
Prince William receives new military role after Andrew lost last title

Prince William receives new military role after Andrew lost last title
King Charles delivers special speech in historic return to BRNC after 54 years

King Charles delivers special speech in historic return to BRNC after 54 years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new name of Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new name of Archewell Foundation
Meghan Markle releases Christmas card featuring new photo with Harry, Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle releases Christmas card featuring new photo with Harry, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'African child' remarks about son Archie

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'African child' remarks about son Archie
Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie’s new photos from spectacular celebration

Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie’s new photos from spectacular celebration
Harry’s lawsuit sees major update after investigator alleges threats by Duke

Harry’s lawsuit sees major update after investigator alleges threats by Duke
King Charles makes surprising revelation in exciting unearthed video

King Charles makes surprising revelation in exciting unearthed video
Prince Harry suffers injury in Aspen: Eye witness reveals rare details

Prince Harry suffers injury in Aspen: Eye witness reveals rare details

Popular News

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK' says royal expert

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK' says royal expert
16 minutes ago
Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028
23 minutes ago
Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu

Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu
2 hours ago