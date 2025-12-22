Mito Pereira retires from professional golf at 30

LIV Golf player Mito Pereira has bid farewell to professional golf at the age of 30.
Pereira shared the news of his retirement through his former LIV Golf team, Torque GC.
In a statement, he said, "After many years connected to this beautiful sport, priorities naturally evolve. Today, my main desire is to step away from constant travel, return to Chile, and focus on my personal life."
Pereira continued, “Golf played a fundamental role in my life. It allowed me to grow both personally and professionally, to meet incredible people, experience different cultures, and set goals—most of which I was fortunate enough to achieve—taking steps I never imagined possible."
He had a highly successful career, winning 13 professional titles around the world including three victories on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21 season.
Pereira's success earned him a rare "battlefield promotion," becoming the only 12th player in the tour's history to move immediately up to the PGA Tour.
Speaking about his future, Pereira said, "I now begin a new chapter feeling happy, motivated, and at peace, without urgency about what the future may bring. I simply want you to know that I am well and proud of what I accomplished in this sport.”
He concluded by expressing his gratitude to everyone and said golf taught him resilience about how to handle good or bad times and importance of discipline.