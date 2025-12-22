Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' new photos with delightful update

King Charles has made a special announcement just days ahead of Christmas.
As Royal Family gears to reunite for their annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringhan estate in Norfolk, His Majesty's official Instagram account fuelled fans' excitement for Charles' upcoming show.
Alongside a series of photos clicked as Charles spoke to BBC host Martha Kearney about nature for their pre-recorded show.
"Tune in to hear The King on BBC Radio 4’s This Natural Life tomorrow at midday, recorded at Dumfries House," read the caption.
It continued, "In this special festive episode, His Majesty speaks to Martha Kearney about his love of nature, the importance of the green spaces at @dumfrieshouse, and the joy of a pair of secateurs..."
"The episode was recorded in the beautiful arboretum at the Dumfries House estate, which His Majesty saved for the nation in 2007 and has since been transformed by the @kingsfoundation into an asset for the local community," the caption concluded.