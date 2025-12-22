Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' new photos with delightful update

Royal Family makes exciting announcement with King Charles' unseen photos

  • By Riba Shaikh
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles new photos with delightful update
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' new photos with delightful update

King Charles has made a special announcement just days ahead of Christmas.

As Royal Family gears to reunite for their annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringhan estate in Norfolk, His Majesty's official Instagram account fuelled fans' excitement for Charles' upcoming show.

Alongside a series of photos clicked as Charles spoke to BBC host Martha Kearney about nature for their pre-recorded show.

"Tune in to hear The King on BBC Radio 4’s This Natural Life tomorrow at midday, recorded at Dumfries House," read the caption.

It continued, "In this special festive episode, His Majesty speaks to Martha Kearney about his love of nature, the importance of the green spaces at @dumfrieshouse, and the joy of a pair of secateurs..."

"The episode was recorded in the beautiful arboretum at the Dumfries House estate, which His Majesty saved for the nation in 2007 and has since been transformed by the @kingsfoundation into an asset for the local community," the caption concluded.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas celebration in jeopardy: Here’s why

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas celebration in jeopardy: Here’s why
King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities

King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities
Palace gives shocking update on Princess's surgery amid incurable disease

Palace gives shocking update on Princess's surgery amid incurable disease
Princess Beatrice makes shocking move after Andrew’s new explicit snap released

Princess Beatrice makes shocking move after Andrew’s new explicit snap released
Andrew makes grim appearance after scandalous photos released in Epstein files

Andrew makes grim appearance after scandalous photos released in Epstein files
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation faces huge setback before Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation faces huge setback before Christmas
King Charles plans to revamp Buckingham Palace after new Andrew drama

King Charles plans to revamp Buckingham Palace after new Andrew drama
Meghan Markle’s dad makes desperate financial plea after leg surgery

Meghan Markle’s dad makes desperate financial plea after leg surgery
Prince George connects with late grandma Diana in moving moment on new visit

Prince George connects with late grandma Diana in moving moment on new visit
Princess Mette-Marit in need of life-saving transplant as health turns critical

Princess Mette-Marit in need of life-saving transplant as health turns critical
Queen Camilla’s warm farewell brings regal end to Tess, Claudia’s ‘Strictly’ era

Queen Camilla’s warm farewell brings regal end to Tess, Claudia’s ‘Strictly’ era
Prince William channels Princess Diana with special Prince George visit

Prince William channels Princess Diana with special Prince George visit

Popular News

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David
3 minutes ago
Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27

Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27
24 minutes ago
Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
45 minutes ago