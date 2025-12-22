Health
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Natural remedy for knee pain finally backed by new research

Experts estimate that more than 80% of adults older than 55 have osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis, a common joint condition causing pain and stiffness affects millions worldwide.

However, a new research suggest a centuries-old Brazilian herb might offer a natural solution.

Brazilian scientists discovered that the plant Alternanthera littoralis, commonly called Joseph’s Coat may help relieve joint pain, swelling and stiffness.

This plant naturally grows in coastal areas of Brazil and has a history of being used to treat bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections.

Osteoarthritis, also called wear-and-tear arthritis, happens when the cartilage that cushions the ends of bones gradually wears away.

This causes pain, swelling and difficulty moving the joint as the bones start rubbing each other.

In the study which was published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, researchers said, "These results reinforce the traditional use of alternanthera littorali and underscore its potential as a safe and effective therapeutic candidate for the management of inflammatory conditions."

The researchers further wrote in the journal, "In the experimental models, we observed reduced edema [swelling], improved joint parameters, and modulation of inflammatory mediators, suggesting antioxidant and tissue-protective actions."

Meanwhile they added that more human studies are needed but the current results are promising and suggest that the herb could help people with arthritis in the future.

