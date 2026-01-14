Teyana Taylor reveals emotional reunion with daughters after Golden Globe Win

Teyana Taylor celebrates a significant accomplishment, made even more special with the support of her daughters.
Two days after winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another, the 35-year-old actress shared a precious moment involving her children Iman, and Rue, whom she shares with her ex-husband Iman Shumpert.
While speaking to E! News at the New York City premiere of her forthcoming film The Rip on January 13, Taylor shared that her daughters were waiting for her moments following her Golden Globe win.
Taylor stated, “When you come from getting your award, there’s this little lobby area and they were waiting right there for me because they were in a suite. So, when they came down to the little lobby area it was just so cute and I just melted into their arms.”
The Gonna Love Me artist stated, “As soon as I saw my daughter.”
‘See, Mommy, we wasn’t on our phones!’” Taylor added.
The award marks another major milestone for Taylor’s acting career, which she described as the result of years of patience and efforts.
Notably, Taylor is once again set to hit the screens alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the Netflix thriller The Rip, scheduled to release on January 16.