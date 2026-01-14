Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images

Hina announced her engagement with the digital content creator Taimoor Akbar in December 2025

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images
Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images

Hina Afridi and Taimoor Akbar dazzled at their mehndi ceremony!

In a joint Instagram post on January 14, 2026, the dcouple shared a carousel of breathtaking images from the event, enjoying their special moments.


The carousel opened with a romantic image, where the couple joyfully twirls outdoor, capturing the best moments.

For the mehndi event, Hina wore a beautiful multi-colored pastel fine-net lehenga embellished with intricate gold threadwork, completing her looks with delicate jewellery and subtle makeup.

On the other hand, her fiancée opted for a dark green sherwani paired with a shawl.

Hina captioned the post, “@taimooriii kay naam ki mehndi laga di.”

Fans are now anticipating the upcoming wedding festivities to catch a glimpse of the couple in their big day.

The post amassed a million reactions in just no time with fans showering love at the adorable couple.

The famous Pakistani actor Sami Khan commented, “MashaAllah best wishes to both of u.”

A content creator Saqlain Haider wrote, “MashaAllah congratulations.”

Hasan Rizvi said, “Wohooooooooo Mubarak doost. Major fomo. Sending u tons and tons of love.”

A fan wrote, "MASHALLAH WOWWW."

For those unaware, Hina announced her engagement with the digital content creator Taimoor Akbar in December 2025.

Kriti Sanon wholeheartedly welcomes brother-in-law Stebin Ben in her family
Kriti Sanon wholeheartedly welcomes brother-in-law Stebin Ben in her family
Zara Noor Abbas posts heartfelt tribute to parenthood
Zara Noor Abbas posts heartfelt tribute to parenthood
Deepika Padukone slammed by veteran actor over 8-hour shift demand
Deepika Padukone slammed by veteran actor over 8-hour shift demand
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' star Arjumand Rahim addresses maternal roles debate
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' star Arjumand Rahim addresses maternal roles debate
Malaika Arora breaks silence on latest dating rumour
Malaika Arora breaks silence on latest dating rumour
Ishrat Fatima bows out of Radio Pakistan after 45-year stint
Ishrat Fatima bows out of Radio Pakistan after 45-year stint
Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday's unforgettable memories with sweet note
Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday's unforgettable memories with sweet note
‘Toxic’ actress Beatriz Taufenbach quits Instagram amid movie controversy
‘Toxic’ actress Beatriz Taufenbach quits Instagram amid movie controversy
Sunny Deol unfazed by Hema Malini’s remarks on feud with Deols
Sunny Deol unfazed by Hema Malini’s remarks on feud with Deols
Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal joins forces for new action movie
Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal joins forces for new action movie
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif join A-listers to hype Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif join A-listers to hype Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’
Amir Khan ‘sheds 18 kgs’ ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos’ release
Amir Khan ‘sheds 18 kgs’ ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos’ release

Popular News

Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images

Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images
46 minutes ago
Teyana Taylor reveals emotional reunion with daughters after Golden Globe Win

Teyana Taylor reveals emotional reunion with daughters after Golden Globe Win
an hour ago
JoJo Siwa wedding shock: Is she quietly Married to Chris Hughes?

JoJo Siwa wedding shock: Is she quietly Married to Chris Hughes?
3 hours ago