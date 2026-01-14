Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images

Hina Afridi and Taimoor Akbar dazzled at their mehndi ceremony!
In a joint Instagram post on January 14, 2026, the dcouple shared a carousel of breathtaking images from the event, enjoying their special moments.
The carousel opened with a romantic image, where the couple joyfully twirls outdoor, capturing the best moments.
For the mehndi event, Hina wore a beautiful multi-colored pastel fine-net lehenga embellished with intricate gold threadwork, completing her looks with delicate jewellery and subtle makeup.
On the other hand, her fiancée opted for a dark green sherwani paired with a shawl.
Hina captioned the post, “@taimooriii kay naam ki mehndi laga di.”
Fans are now anticipating the upcoming wedding festivities to catch a glimpse of the couple in their big day.
The post amassed a million reactions in just no time with fans showering love at the adorable couple.
The famous Pakistani actor Sami Khan commented, “MashaAllah best wishes to both of u.”
A content creator Saqlain Haider wrote, “MashaAllah congratulations.”
Hasan Rizvi said, “Wohooooooooo Mubarak doost. Major fomo. Sending u tons and tons of love.”
A fan wrote, "MASHALLAH WOWWW."
For those unaware, Hina announced her engagement with the digital content creator Taimoor Akbar in December 2025.