JoJo Siwa wedding shock: Is she quietly Married to Chris Hughes? 

  By Fatima Hassan
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa initially sparked romance rumours in April last year

  By Fatima Hassan
JoJo Siwa has broken the internet with Chris Hughes' marriage rumours as she posted a cryptic snap in a bridal dress.

On Tuesday, January 13, the 22-year-old American singer and dancer took to her Snapchat to drop a picture in a bridal outfit.

Days after teasing a possible engagement with boyfriend, Chris, she has now sparked marriage speculation, as she posted a photo of herself wearing a bridal dress.

She can be seen wearing a white lace dress, a veil with a jewelled headband and a glittery statement necklace and earrings.

The Dance Moms alum penned a caption that read, "Call me a wife."

JoJo Siwa via Snapchat 

This update comes after the couple, who have been romantically connected since April 2025, ignited engagement rumours during their bombshell interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine.

Siwa and Hughes cheekily said, “You always get people who get engaged at Christmas. You see it on Instagram, every year you're gonna see somebody who gets engaged. I kinda like the idea of it not being at a time where it could be expected.”

The two initially met and developed feelings for each other during season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK. 

