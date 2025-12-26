New geometric shape with curved edges uncovered on ISS

Astronauts in space have uncovered a new geometric shape with no sharp corners that is impossible to create on Earth.
Earlier this year, Hungarian astronauts and mission specialist Tibor Kapu performed an experiment on the International Space Station (ISS) that led to a mathematical discovery.
The newly discovered shape, called a "soft cell" which was previously existed in theory, forms only in microgravity.
The soft cell which was developed in collaboration with the institute of Mathematics at Oxford University and the Budapest University of Technology and Economics is now going viral on social media.
What makes it unique is that unlike normal shaped like cubes or prisms, its edges are curved inward just like horse saddles.
During the Axiom-4 mission, astronauts tested the soft cell by taking its frame to the ISS and filling it with water and then successfully created the shape in real life.
“The soft cell experiment, which was originally designed only as a proof of concept and a demonstration of physical principles for high school students, proved to be a spectacular success. Microgravity gave rise to phenomena in fluid dynamics not possible on Earth, writes Oxford Mathematics.
Meanwhile, when ISS commander Takuya Onishi saw the experiment, he described it as "the art of science."