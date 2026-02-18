Kai Trump’s question about Tiger Woods gets cheeky response from Vanessa

News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Kai Trump asks mother Vanessa Trump some special questions in a Valentine’s Day video

  • By Bushra Saleem
Kai Trump playfully teased her mum, Vanessa, about her relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods during a Q&A video on her YouTube channel.

According to Express, Kai peppered her mum with a series of questions, and one in particular sparked an awkward moment about Tiger.

When Kai asked when she last decorated cookies, Vanessa replied: "I’d say around Christmas… maybe Valentine’s Day cookies." Kai quickly cut in with, "Is love in the air?" prompting Vanessa to laugh and respond, "Oh my gosh. Nice trick question, Kai… I wasn't born yesterday."

Vanessa, and Woods, confirmed their relationship in March, making their romance official in a heartfelt social media post.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts,” Woods wrote at the time.

Vanessa has been dating Woods for nearly a year after the pair met through their children, who attend The Benjamin School in Florida. They went public with their relationship last March after quietly dating for several months.

Donald Trump Jr’s former wife then opened up about a variety of topics, including her daily routine, habits, favorite shows and happiest memories.

Kai is the eldest of Vanessa’s five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. They were married from 2005-18.

